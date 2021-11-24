Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells 21,222 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $2,428,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16.

RNG stock traded up $6.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.40. 994,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.12. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.58 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

