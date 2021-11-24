Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 201 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $24,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,049 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $87,067.00.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $9.36 on Wednesday, hitting $124.23. 28,029,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,402,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.