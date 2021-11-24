Insider Selling: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Sells 824,674 Shares of Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ROVR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 688,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,705. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,946,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

