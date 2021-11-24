Insider Selling: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Sells 295,074 Shares of Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 295,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,950,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ROVR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. 688,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,705. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

