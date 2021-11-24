Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 366,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

