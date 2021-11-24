Insider Selling: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Sells 1,074 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 1,074 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $11,352.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Star Equity stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 199,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

