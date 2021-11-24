Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $124,700.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00.

NYSE STEM traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 2,110,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,385. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

