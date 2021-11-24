Insider Selling: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) COO Sells 51,864 Shares of Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

STL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,307,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,988,000 after purchasing an additional 314,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

