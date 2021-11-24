Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells 5,346 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.00. The stock had a trading volume of 122,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,508. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $113.14 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average of $141.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

