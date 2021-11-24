Insider Selling: TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Sells 10,075 Shares of Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew John Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $75,276.00.

TACT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. 32,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,623. The company has a market cap of $103.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.92. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.