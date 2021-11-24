Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 3,083 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $617,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of UTHR stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.06. 13,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,530. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.70. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.