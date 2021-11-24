Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 3,083 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $617,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.06. 13,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,530. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.70. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

