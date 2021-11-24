Insider Selling: Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Sells 6,084 Shares of Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($39.35), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($239,417.40).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,982 ($38.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38. Whitbread plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,761 ($36.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,264.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Whitbread alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,715.56 ($48.54).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.