Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $204,340.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $204,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.43. 160,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,608. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,045,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

