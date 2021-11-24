Insureum (ISR) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $4.14 million and $223,926.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044693 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00245618 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00087474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

