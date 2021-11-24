Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 10th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 402,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.