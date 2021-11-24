Intellicheck (IDN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN):

11/16/2021 – Intellicheck was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/12/2021 – Intellicheck was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/11/2021 – Intellicheck was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Intellicheck was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN remained flat at $$5.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 121,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,152. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 million, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $8,321,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 107.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 100.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 218.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

