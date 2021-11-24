Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,524,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $1,487,200.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $1,457,400.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,472,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $1,512,400.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,827. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 79,726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 461.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

