InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,857.57

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,857.57 ($63.46) and traded as high as GBX 4,976 ($65.01). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,931 ($64.42), with a volume of 373,783 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,020 ($65.59).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,865.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,857.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,163.75.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

