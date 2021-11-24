InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.
Shares of IHG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 73,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,063. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
