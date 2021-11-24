InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of IHG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 73,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,063. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

