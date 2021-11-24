Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IFSPF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Get Interfor alerts:

OTCMKTS IFSPF traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 20,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,585. Interfor has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.