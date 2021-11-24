Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s previous close.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IFP traded up C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.75. The company had a trading volume of 414,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,309. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$19.05 and a 52-week high of C$38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

