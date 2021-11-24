International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.18% of International Seaways worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 23.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 199,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,244,000.

Get International Seaways alerts:

NYSE INSW opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $763.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.