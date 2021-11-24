International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE ITH opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$196.86 million and a P/E ratio of -22.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.14. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.79 and a 52-week high of C$2.00.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

