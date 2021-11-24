Internet Computer Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $7.60 billion and $192.81 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $41.58 or 0.00071951 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00067625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00087885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.87 or 0.07424436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,991.36 or 1.00341597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022590 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,916,944 coins and its circulating supply is 182,654,662 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

