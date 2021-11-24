Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sells $24,690,444.24 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

INTU stock traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $677.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,666. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $342.52 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.84.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.