Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sells $24,690,444.24 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
INTU stock traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $677.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,666. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $342.52 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.84.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
