Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 620 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $677.58. 35,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,666. The company has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.84. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.52 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuit by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

