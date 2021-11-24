Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned 4.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 342,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 196,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

