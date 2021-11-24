Invesco Ltd. Acquires 140,723 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $4,352,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 362.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 201,474 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 179,911 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

