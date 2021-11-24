Invesco Ltd. Acquires 80,789 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 145.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.76% of CorVel worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after acquiring an additional 310,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel stock opened at $197.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.07.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,962,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,370 shares of company stock worth $4,831,959. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

