Invesco Ltd. Has $17.97 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.02% of Easterly Government Properties worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,634 shares of company stock valued at $183,817 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

