Invesco Ltd. Has $18.03 Million Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.67% of Stepan worth $18,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.43.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

