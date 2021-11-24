Invesco Ltd. Has $18.04 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,420 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.02% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.51 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

