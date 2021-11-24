Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of C4 Therapeutics worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 319.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,319,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $333,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

