Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 2.56% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $28,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,940,000 after buying an additional 99,160 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,169,000.

CGW traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. 69,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

