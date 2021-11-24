Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.49% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $27,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,865,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 55,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,165,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 199.1% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.

