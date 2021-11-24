Investec Group (LON:INVP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $393.20

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 393.20 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 391 ($5.11), with a volume of 1007355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 319.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 300.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Fani Titi acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

