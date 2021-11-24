Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 24th (ACCYY, EONGY, EPRT, FENC, FLMN, FLYW, GABC, GLOB, GLTO, HI)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 24th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

