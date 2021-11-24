Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Extendicare (EXE)

Extendicare (TSE: EXE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2021 – Extendicare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Extendicare had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada.

11/8/2021 – Extendicare had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Extendicare had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.00.

11/8/2021 – Extendicare had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$8.75 to C$8.00.

11/1/2021 – Extendicare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

TSE:EXE opened at C$6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$624.25 million and a PE ratio of 19.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Extendicare Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.80 and a 12 month high of C$8.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.96%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

