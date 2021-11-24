Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,306 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,680% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 put options.

AMJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. 56,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,725. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $892,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

