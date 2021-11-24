Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.43

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 4511997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Get Invitae alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Invitae by 19.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invitae by 4.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $3,936,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $1,782,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.