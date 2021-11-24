ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0371 on Major Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. ION has a total market capitalization of $510,946.22 and $268.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 76.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.79 or 0.00201899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.31 or 0.00783227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00015969 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00074193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,675,855 coins and its circulating supply is 13,775,855 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

