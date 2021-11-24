iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.36

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and traded as high as $39.63. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 7,794 shares traded.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) by 340.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 3.80% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

