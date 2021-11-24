Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPSEY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

IPSEY opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $28.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

