iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.45

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 9354191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

IQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 320.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iQIYI by 38.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Asia LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.9% during the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 325,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

