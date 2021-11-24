IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $403,100.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $403,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. 456,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,055. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

