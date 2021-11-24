IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CFO Christopher K. Scott Sells 26,715 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. 456,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,055. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $530.71 million, a P/E ratio of 89.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

