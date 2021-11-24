Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $609,617.52 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,598. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

