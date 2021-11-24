Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 875,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 348,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after buying an additional 734,831 shares in the last quarter.

IRWD opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

