iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Increased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,796 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,235,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.