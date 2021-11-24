iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.9% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 139,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 58,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 869,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.66. 6,646,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.